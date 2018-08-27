Threat to kill Supra Mahumapelo trial delayed over 'impartial' magistrate

The trial of a Mahikeng councillor accused of threatening to kill North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo failed to resume at the Mmabatho Regional Court on Monday after the defence called for a different magistrate to preside over the matter.

Councillor Ditebogo Molema faces charges of intimidation after he allegedly sent threatening cellphone messages to the former premier in July last year. Molema’s attorney, Bakang Sephecholo, said the defence team was not happy that magistrate Stephen Du Toit was presiding over the case.

In October last year, Du Toit sentenced to five years in jail ANC member Gaasite Legalatladi after finding her guilty of conspiracy to murder Mahumapelo. Legalatladi, who is out on a R3 000 bail, is appealing the conviction and sentence.