Jonas will tell Zondo about his encounter with a Gupta brother‚ whom he believes was Ajay‚ and the astonishing conversation that ensued.

It turned out to be a bizarre screening interview so that Gupta could decide whether Jonas was worthy of being their lackey after Nhlanhla Nene would be fired as finance minister. At the time‚ Jonas was also chairman and non-executive director of the Public Investment Corporation‚ so capturing him would have been a two-for-one bonanza.

He was so disturbed and deflated by the Guptas’ audacity that he wanted to resign.

A few days later‚ Jonas confided in Pravin Gordhan‚ then minister of co-operative governance‚ who talked him out of resigning and convinced him to do what would be in the best interests of the country.

The next day he told Nene that his head was on the chopping block and what Gupta had said.

Despite both Jonas and Nene being dispirited‚ they resolved to stay in their posts and fight on.

All three would eventually lose their jobs as former president Jacob Zuma purged the principal opponents of state capture to deliver the National Treasury to the Guptas.