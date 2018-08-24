Hawks head‚ Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya‚ has expressed “serious concern” over allegations that a senior investigator tried to “kill” an investigation into allegations that the Gupta family tried to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

But it remains unclear what action‚ if any‚ will be taken against Lieutenant-General Zinhle Mnonopi over the claims against her.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon‚ the Hawks reiterated that they “support the work of the [State Capture] Commission and will allow the witnesses to complete the testimony without distraction before enlisting their assistance in visiting the matter”.

The Hawks have not responded to Jonas’s evidence that he is not entirely sure which Gupta brother allegedly offered him R600-million to serve the family’s business interests by replacing then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

This testimony may have significant consequences for the possible corruption prosecution of the Guptas in relation to Jonas’s claims. Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ has already been charged with corruption in the case‚ which was postponed so that the State could potentially charge other accused.

With the State’s star witness in the case now expressing doubt over which Gupta brother was involved‚ the National Prosecuting Authority could face challenges in identifying and charging that other accused.