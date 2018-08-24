What you need to know about Mcebisi Jonas and the Guptas

These are some of the things he revealed on Friday through a statement he delivered to the inquiry.

WHO IS WHO?

Jonas said that prior to the October 2015 meeting, he had never met with the any of the Gupta brothers before.

He said arrived at the Gupta house and was not formally introduced to the man who had addressed him. He told the commission that he had figured that the man in front him at the meeting was one of the Gupta brothers based on media reports he had seen in the past.

“At the time, I did not know his name as he did not introduce himself, but simply started talking to me. I have subsequently looked at press articles which depict the various Gupta brothers. Based on these photographs, I am relatively certain that the Gupta brother at the meeting was Ajay Gupta, but I cannot exclude the possibility that it might have been Mr. Rajesh Gupta,” he said.