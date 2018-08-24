'We are in control of everything', Guptas told Jonas

Former Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas has described how a Gupta brother told him that the family was “in control of everything” and then President Jacob Zuma would do anything they told him to.

“He said you must understand that we are in control, of everything. The National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks, the National Intelligence Agency and the old man will do anything that we tell him to do”, Jonas testified this morning.

He also revealed that this Gupta brother, who he says was either Ajay or Rajesh, threatened to kill him if he disclosed that the family had met with him, and tried to bribe him to take the Finance Minister position.