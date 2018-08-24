South Africa

IN FULL | Mcebisi Jonas's explosive statement to the state capture inquiry

By Staff Reporter - 24 August 2018 - 12:46
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas faces tough questions to determine whether it is true that the Gupta family wanted to bribe him to accept an offer to become finance minister at the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has dropped several explosive bombshells in his testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture on Friday.

In a morning of startling evidence at the inquiry, Jonas told the commission how the Hawks attempted to deliberately sabotage the investigation into the Guptas’ attempt to bribe him.

The former deputy minister of finance also described how a Gupta brother told him the family was “in control of everything” and that then president Jacob Zuma would do anything they told him to.

Read his full statement below:

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas told the Zondo commission on Friday, August 24 2018, that Ajay Gupta had threatened him with death if he ever spoke about their meeting at which Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwane were also present.

