Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has arrived at the state-capture commission of inquiry to support his former deputy in the finance ministry‚ Mcebisi Jonas‚ as he testifies on Friday.

Jonas‚ a key witness at the inquiry‚ will provide details on the alleged offer by the Gupta family to promote him to the position of finance minister after the dismissal of Nhlanhla Nene in 2015.