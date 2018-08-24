South Africa

Gordhan at state capture inquiry to support Mcebisi Jonas

By Ranjeni Munusamy - 24 August 2018 - 10:16
Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan at the State Capture Inquiry as former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas is expected to give evidence.
Image: ALO SKUY

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has arrived at the state-capture commission of inquiry to support his former deputy in the finance ministry‚ Mcebisi Jonas‚ as he testifies on Friday.

Jonas‚ a key witness at the inquiry‚ will provide details on the alleged offer by the Gupta family to promote him to the position of finance minister after the dismissal of Nhlanhla Nene in 2015.


Gordhan and Jonas were fired by former president Jacob Zuma in March 2017 in a midnight reshuffle that rocked the country.

Civil society members from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse‚ the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and trade union federation Fedusa are also attending the commission in support of Jonas.

Jonas’s legal team is headed by Advocate Wim Trengove SC. His evidence will be led by Advocate Phillip Mokoena from the state-capture commission.

