Stressing the important role the youth play in the fight against TB‚ Mabuza urged the choir to use the bus in order to go out and "spread the message about TB...because you've got the best way of doing it".

Earlier in his speech‚ Mabuza spoke about the important role artists played in the fight against diseases such as TB.

"We look to our young artists‚ like the [MUT] choir that was here‚ to dig deep into their creative reservoirs to compose anthems‚ songs of hope‚ that will mobilise all South Africans and the world to lend a hand in ending diseases and promoting a healthy livelihood‚" Mabuza said.

Choir conductor Bekani Buthelezi‚ who was clearly elated by the gift‚ said he and his singers had held many discussions about TB and how they could educate communities about the disease.