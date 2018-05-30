Deputy President David Mabuza says the government wants to transfer communal land from traditional leaders to communities who occupy it.

Mabuza was answering MPs' questions in the National Assembly when he said the Communal Land Tenure Bill‚ which was tabled last year and is out for public comment‚ will make a provision for the transfer of ownership of communal land to communities that occupy such land.

The Bill further provides for the transfer of ownership of residential portions that are currently occupied by community members to such community members‚ he said.

"In other words‚ communities will have title deeds for their communal land and community members will have title deeds for their residential or business portions.

"Of course there are different views on this matter‚ and we encourage that mature engagement continues in a manner that builds our country in order to produce the necessary cohesion. The bottom line is that the lands belongs to the people‚" said Mabuza.

His comments came about 10 days after former president Kgalema Motlanthe reportedly told an ANC land summit that the ANC-led government should not be held to ransom by traditional leaders acting as “village tinpot dictators” and lay claim to land that doesn’t even belong to them.