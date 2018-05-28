Fight to replace David Mabuza leads to ex-MK man's death

The race to succeed former Mpumalanga ANC chairman and current deputy president David Mabuza is getting dirty as party members carried guns to a regional conference this weekend.

A 47-year-old member of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) was shot dead allegedly by ANC Youth League members in the province's Gert Sibande region.

At the conference held in Badplaas, some members stormed into the venue yesterday, demanding that the conference stop. They accused its leaders of allowing in bogus members.

The regional conference was set to elect a chairman to carry a mandate to the provincial conference on who should succeed Mabuza.