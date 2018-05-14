In a bid to strengthen South Africa's ties with Russia‚ Deputy President David Mabuza is off to Russia to meet with president Vladimir Putin‚ the presidency said on Monday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Deputy President David Mabuza as his special envoy to the Russian Federation‚" said presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

"The deputy president will meet president Putin in Moscow [on Tuesday] to‚ among others‚ convey President Ramaphosa’s message of congratulation to Putin on his re-election in March and his subsequent inauguration on May 7 as president of the Russian Federation."

Diko said Ramaphosa was looking forward to further strengthening the already existing political‚ economic and trade ties between South Africa and Russia.

"These relations are underpinned by the common values the two countries share with regard to respect for the rule of law in international relations‚ multilateralism‚ the central role of the United Nations in global governance‚ the primary role of the United Nations Security Council in the maintenance of global peace and security‚ the development of bilateral relations on the basis of equality‚ reciprocity‚ mutual benefit and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states‚" she added.

In two months' time Ramaphosa is to host Putin and other heads of state of the Brazil‚ Russia‚ India‚ China and South Africa (Brics) bloc of nations at the 10thBrics summit‚ in the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 25-27 July.