South Africa

Mabuza to deliver eulogy at legendary photographer Sam Nzima’s funeral

By Naledi Shange - 25 May 2018 - 14:27
Deputy President David Mabuza.
Deputy President David Mabuza.
Image: THULANI MBELE

Deputy President David Mabuza will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of legendary photographer and struggle activist Sam Nzima on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Mpumalanga province on the day of the funeral‚ which was declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral because of Nzima’s contribution to the country.

Nzima‚ a recipient of the Order of Ikhamanga‚ died almost two weeks ago in hospital. He was 83. Heis to be buried in Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

Nzima’s most iconic image was that of Hector Pieterson during the 1976 Soweto uprising. The famous apartheid-era picture‚ taken on June 16‚ showed Mbuyisa Makhubo carrying Pieterson.

Sam Nzima's photos of apartheid SA changed the world's mindset

Every generation, every nation, has an iconic moment. For South Africa, that historic milestone is what I want to call the "Sam Nzima Moment".
Opinion
7 days ago

After The World published the picture‚ Nzima was put under house arrest for 19 months in Lilydale‚ Mpumalanga.

Time magazine described the photo as one that made the world take notice of apartheid.

"Suddenly the world could no longer ignore apartheid. The seeds of international opposition that would eventually topple the racist system had been planted by a photograph‚" the magazine wrote.

Ramaphosa has hailed Nzima for the contribution he has made to the South Africa’s liberation.

“Through his lens‚ he placed the brutality of the apartheid police in the international spotlight‚” Ramaphosa said.

Photographer Sam Nzima to be given special provincial official funeral

It said the special official funeral‚ which would take place on Saturday May 26‚ had been declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
News
8 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Porsche driver attacked by gun-wielding robbers in Johannesburg
‘I felt very sorry for him’ Henri van Breda’s former ‘best friend’ speaks after ...
X