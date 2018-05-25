Deputy President David Mabuza will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of legendary photographer and struggle activist Sam Nzima on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Mpumalanga province on the day of the funeral‚ which was declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral because of Nzima’s contribution to the country.

Nzima‚ a recipient of the Order of Ikhamanga‚ died almost two weeks ago in hospital. He was 83. Heis to be buried in Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

Nzima’s most iconic image was that of Hector Pieterson during the 1976 Soweto uprising. The famous apartheid-era picture‚ taken on June 16‚ showed Mbuyisa Makhubo carrying Pieterson.