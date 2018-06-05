Labour woe threat to healthcare

Labour disputes at Gauteng hospitals became a worrying sign that things could get out of hand in the province's public health system.

This is according to Stop Stockouts Project manager Lauren Jankelowitz, who spoke to Sowetan yesterday amid warnings from various organisations, including the South African Medical Association (Sama) that the province's public health system was headed for a crisis.

Stop Stockouts Project is dedicated to assisting people whose lives are threatened by chronic shortages of essential medicines and vaccines in SA.

Last week Gauteng experienced a series of shutdowns and violent protests at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic and Leratong hospitals resulting in the cancellation of minor surgeries.

Jankelowitz said the incidents at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital had been a cause for concern as labour-related demonstrations in North West had contributed to massive medication shortages.

"We were worried that the situation in GP could spiral into something similar."