Parastatal's top-brass face tender, donations rap

Two high ranking Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI) officials and a service provider are facing criminal investigations over an event contract and missing donations.

This comes after a CPSI employee and member of the trade union Nehawu opened a case of fraud at the Lyttelton police station alleging that CPSI's chief financial officer Annette Snyman and programmes manager Lydia Phalwane hijacked an event management tender from a company recommended by the bid adjudication and evaluation committee in favour of their preferred service provider, Accommodation Options Events (AOE).

AOE, according to CIPC documents, is owned by Sandra Anne Linley and Behalda Van Niekerk and two other directors, and they have been providing services to CPSI for six years.

The two-year project in question, the police affidavit states, was worth R400000.

However, the employee said though the Mahume Group was recommended for appointment as the successful bidder, Snyman was allowed to participate in the evaluation committee, despite not being eligible to participate in tender processes.

The union representative stated in his affidavit deposed to the police that AOE had an "intimate" relationship with the two officials and that they were also showered with expensive gifts.