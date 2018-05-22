'Mediosa a flop from the beginning'

A former employee of Gupta-linked company Mediosa, which was paid millions by two provincial health departments to provide mobile healthcare in rural areas, says the project never really got off the ground.

Eastern Cape-born dental hygienist Thandokazi Yawa said since Mediosa started operating in June, it had been one struggle after another to deliver the primary healthcare services.

"We would borrow panados and antibiotics from a state pharmacy just so that we don't reject the sick," said Yawa, who is from Komani.

However, Mediosa spokeswoman Michelle Barnes said the company had not been allowed to offer its own medicine by the provincial health departments.

"We had an arrangement with both provincial departments to get medicine from them. It is not like we were experiencing a shortage or anything. They didn't allow us to dispense our own medicine," she said yesterday.