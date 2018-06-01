Hospital emptied rubbish bins and black bags containing half-eaten food‚ empty wrappers‚ discarded patients documents’ and stickers containing patients’ details‚ breathing masks and other items in the hospital’s corridors.

The workers were protesting over the non-payment of bonuses for two consecutive years and the department’s reported delays in paying out for overtime.

A doctor‚ employed in the government sector‚ said although doctors faced the same problems as the striking employees‚ they did not go to the extreme to express their frustration.

“I'm a doctor working in public. I haven't been paid my overtime salary on time a single month this year... I work 2-3 weekends/month and 8 overnight shifts... But I don't go around destroying the hospital’s property to get paid‚” she tweeted.