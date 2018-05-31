South Africa

PHOTOS | Protesting workers 'trash' Charlotte Maxeke hospital

By Naledi Shange - 31 May 2018 - 14:51

Protesting workers trashed the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday in a dispute over unpaid bonuses.

The workers including doctors, nurses, cleaners and porters are demanding for the Gauteng department of health to pay out  performance bonuses owed to them for 2016/17 financial year.

Black bags containing rubbish ranging from paper to half-eaten food were emptied along the corridors‚ contaminating what is meant to be a hygienic environment.

Some patients were wheeled through the piles of rubbish by some of the non-striking workers. Others‚ with patches covering their eyes‚ were seen walking through the soiled corridors.

A few of the demonstrators wore blue face masks to protect themselves from the unsanitary conditions.

A revolving door had been blocked from the inside with a heap of metallic chairs.

Workers at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg protested on May 31 2018 over unpaid overtime and other labour issues.

