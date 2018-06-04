Reasons for Zama Mkosi's NFVF resignation under wraps

National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) CEO Zama Mkosi has left the organisation "under a cloud".

Mkosi resigned last week with immediate effect. It is unclear whether she left due to the Department of Arts and Culture's forensic investigation report which was released recently.

Mkosi had been under fire since the NFVF staff wrote an open letter to the minister of arts and culture in March last year and the letter was posted on social media.

The staff blew the whistle on the mismanagement of funds and squandering of money on luxury trips to different film festivals.

Two months ago, Mkosi was accused by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union of refusing to recognise it.

Mkosi refused to answer questions sent to her, referring all queries to the NFVF. "I am unfortunately not in a position to give a personal comment on the matter at this stage," she said.

NFVF board chairman Phil Molefe said only Mkosi can give reasons for her resignation.

According to the organisation's statement, Mkosi resigned on May 27 and the council accepted her resignation.

The council has appointed Shadrack Bokaba as acting CEO.

"Bokaba is a member of council, serving on its HR and audit committees. The council will embark on a process to recruit a new CEO."

The board has since announced that it has commenced the implementation of the findings of the forensic report.

"Equally important to the council (board) is the desire to improve staff morale and bad reputation of the NFVF, amidst all the negative publicity that has engulfed the NFVF in the recent past," he said.