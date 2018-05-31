A protest erupted at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday.

A hospital staffer told the publication that rubbish had been strewn across the corridors of the hospital.

Another source‚ who asked not to be named‚ said: “We presume it is related to performance evaluations which [used to] lead to the awarding of bonuses. But now‚ there is no money for bonuses.”

Some staff members are reportedly holed up in the wards and in the basement of the hospital.

"There is no harm to the patients inside‚" the source said‚ adding that they had medics who were attending to them.

Patients arriving at the facility are‚ however‚ not being allowed to enter the hospital.

The gates to the facility were locked as protesters scattered debris and small fires were started near the entrance.

Department of health spokesman Lesemang Matuka referred all questions to the facility's CEO‚ Gladys Bogoshi. She was‚ however‚ said to be in an emergency meeting with the police on how to best handle the situation.

Some people have taken to social media to post videos of what is happening on scene.