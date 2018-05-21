As the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal moves to hold a rerun of their provincial elective conference‚ a group of recalcitrant members continues to call for the entire process to scrapped.

The party is grappling with a leadership void in KZN with a court challenge by a group of “rebels” having successfully nullified the elective process which saw the installation of the provincial executive committee in 2016.

The group sought to dissolve the legitimacy of the party's PEC with provincial secretary Super Zuma‚ provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala and 38 other leaders following the controversial election in November 2015.

Following a January court ruling in their favour‚ ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule formally suspended the party's KZN executive and replaced them with an interim structure‚ convened by former KZN economic development and tourism MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu and coordinated by his predecessor and former ANC provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala.

The ANC in the province confirmed that four regions - Emalahleni‚ Far North‚ Musa Dladla and Inkosi Bhambatha - had successfully convened their branch general meetings and met the 70% threshold required to convene their regional conferences to elect new leadership.