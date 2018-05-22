Cele told the media that due to certain technicalities they were not in a position to divulge what was discussed during the meeting as they still need to report back to Ramaphosa.

“Today’s [meeting] comes from the instruction given by president last week...that security cluster ministers have to come here and deal with the matters of politically-related murders. We will be giving him a preliminary report‚” said Cele.

Mapisa-Nqakula said after interacting with the multi-disciplinary team investigating political killings “it became clear to us that there has been enormous challenges” which had resulted in the inability to conclude investigations in some cases.

“But as the [police] minister said earlier‚ most of these killings are politically motivated and they may be intra-party. However‚ we can only make that kind of statement when the investigation has been completed.

“It’s clear that there are challenges that the team have. At times the witnesses themselves are reluctant to come forward and instances where witnesses have come forward‚ they change their statements later and they are intimidated into withdrawing those statements‚” she said.

Letsatsi-Duba said they were concerned about coordination from the various clusters within the task teams investigating the political killings.

“From those observations we need to understand why the delays in terms of arresting‚ in terms of prosecutions‚ in terms of containing witnesses so that they don’t disappear or they don’t become intimidated.