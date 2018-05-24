“He would have spoken very vocally and loudly and [would have] said some of the expressions of disagreements‚ that manifest themselves in the killing of other people that we disagree with‚ must come to an end‚” said Ramaphosa.

He said Mandela would have emphasised the need for dialogue and unity anchored on consensus building.

“Madiba would have said unity should be underpinned by dialogue‚ unity should be underpinned by consensus building. And that‚ rather than resort to means where we kill each other‚ we should rather be sitting down and having discussions to build this unity that we so need here in KZN. And the killings must come to an end. So I say here today that the killings that are happening here must come to an end.”

Ramaphosa made the political killings in the province a priority last week and assembled a team of security cluster ministers — including police minister Bheki Cele‚ state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba‚ defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ justice minister Michael Masutha‚ NPA head Shaun Abrahams‚ and national police commissioner General Kehla Sitole — to investigate them and get to the bottom of the causes.

“It is indeed when we find a way of sitting down and discussing what makes us differ that we are able to find peace‚ that we are able to find a way in which we can develop our province and indeed our country. That is what was Madiba’s dream‚” he said.

His speech came hours after a political task team with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) arrested a KZN mayor‚ councillor and alleged hit man in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The team intercepted information of a plot to allegedly assassinate the municipal Speaker‚ who was alleged to be an obstacle in the awarding of a tender.

Ramaphosa said South Africa was also taking steps to implement a number of policies that will make it part of the development unfolding on the continent.

“Right now we are putting the building blocks in place and in a number of places the building are already going up. Having inherited a past that we are not proud of‚ we have had to adopt policies that are going to rapidly advance the interest of our people.”