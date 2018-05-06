A rerun of the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference is within sight as the ruling party concluded the first regional elective conference in KwaDukuza at the weekend.

The conference‚ held at the Meander Manor guesthouse in Salt Rock‚ is the first of nine to be held.

National executive committee member Edna Molewa‚ deployed to monitor the elections‚ said that the remaining conferences‚ including that to elect a provincial executive committee‚ would be staged before May 31.

“We have eight more RECs to be convened. These regions have met the criteria to proceed with the conferences in the next few weeks.

“These regions have convened their branch general meetings and are now meeting the 70% threshold required to convene their regional conferences and elect new regional leadership‚” she said.

The conference came in the wake of a threat by a cohort of ANC eThekwini region branch members that they would go to court to halt a provincial conference.

The representatives of 42 ANC branches in the eThekwini Region held a media briefing at the Royal Hotel on Friday.