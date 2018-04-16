Disgruntled pro-President Cyril Ramaphosa supporters in KwaZulu-Natal have called for the disbandment of the provincial interim committee (PIC) and for the provincial elective conference to be postponed until after the national elections next year.

They have accused the interim structure which replaced the provincial executive committee (PEC) which was suspended by the ANC’s national executive committee in January of being factional and not supporting Ramaphosa but of supporting former president Jacob Zuma.

The PEC supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for ANC president during the party’s 54th national elective conference in Johannesburg in December but she lost to Ramaphosa who had sizeable support among ANC supporters in the province.

The party’s leadership in the province has been on rocky ground‚ with a court challenge by a group of “rebels” having successfully nullified the elective process which saw the installation of the provincial executive committee in 2016.

The group sought to nullify the legitimacy of ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma‚ provincial chairperson Sihle ZIkala as well as 38 other ANC leaders following the controversial PEC in November 2015.

In January‚ following the court ruling‚ ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule formally suspended the KZN executive and replaced them with an interim structure‚ convened by former KZN economic development and tourism MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu and coordinated by his predecessor and former ANC provincial chairman‚ Sihle Zikalala.