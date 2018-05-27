COPE lays fraud charge against former Tshwane chief of staff
The Congress of the People (COPE) has laid a charge of fraud against former Tshwane chief of staff Marietta Aucamp for allegedly misrepresenting her educational qualifications.
The charge was laid at the Pretoria Central Police Station on Saturday.
“Aucamp was appointed for the job without the required qualification.
“COPE wants to reiterate that misrepresentation of education qualifications is a serious offence and believes that sufficient evidence exists to charge Aucamp‚” the party said.