After being put on special leave amid reports that she was inappropriately appointed‚ the City of Tshwane’s chief of staff Marietha Aucamp resigned on Thursday.

“I note that Ms Marietha Aucamp has formally tendered her resignation from her position as the chief of staff in the office of the executive mayor of Tshwane after having been asked to do so.

“I wish to state that I accept her resignation and will inform the office of the city manager‚ to whom the chief of staff reports‚ so as to observe all die process in this regard‚” said Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

The mayor said he had no alternative but to ask her to resign.

“We note that following the revelations that have come to the fore‚ the prima facie evidence before us and the controversy surrounding the matter‚ as the executive mayor‚ I had no option but to ask her to resign.” he said.

He wished her well in her future endeavors.

It emerged this week that when Msimanga and others appointed Aucamp to the post they believed she had a BTech qualification - but it turned out that she did not. An investigation has been launched‚ and Msimanga said he was prepared to resign if it was found he acted improperly.