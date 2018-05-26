South Africa

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga hijacked

By Katharine Child - 26 May 2018 - 10:26
Image: Antonio Muchave

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga was hijacked in the early hours of Saturday morning.

His spokesman Sam Mgobozi confirmed the incident and said the mayor was driving his Mercedes Benz.

Mgobozi said he didn’t know the details as the mayor was not yet ready to speak to him

Eyewitness News reported Msimanga’s car‚ his ID and his laptop were taken. The mayor did not have his bodyguards with him.

He told Eyewitness News, "Physically‚ I'm not harmed. Still a bit shaken‚ but physically not harmed. We hope that the vehicle is recovered."

