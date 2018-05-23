A leading figure in the Abahlali baseMjondolo shack dwellers’ movement was gunned down in an apparent assassination in Mariannhill on Tuesday night.

S’fiso Ngcobo‚ chair of the body in eKukhayeni‚ was shot and killed outside his home around 7.30pm.

Abahlali baseMjondolo spokesman Sbu Zikode said on Wednesday morning that a group of unknown men descended on his house and opened fire.

“He was shot about seven times. We will be able to provide more details on this assassination in the coming hours. We are going back to the family home to get more information‚” he said. The shooting followed the wounding of Ndumiso Mnguni‚ alleged to have been shot by the security detail for the city’s anti-land invasion unit also on Tuesday.

“[This happened] earlier today in the Foreman Road settlement in Clare Estate.”

Zikode said that Mnguni was still in hospital‚ fighting for his life. It is understood that Mnguni’s shack was demolished by the unit and‚ in the process of removing his valuables‚ he was shot in the stomach.