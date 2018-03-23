Land grabs leave suburb in the dark

The community of Lombardy West in northern Johannesburg is up in arms after finding themselves in a land invasion which is affecting their electricity supply.

The area has been without electricity for the past month after land grabs started in December, when 10 shacks were erected in the area.

The settlement then exploded with close to 90 informal structures built close to each other and overflowing on one of the main roads in the area.

It is an unusual situation where the shacks have electricity while the formal houses remained in the dark.