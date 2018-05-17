First‚ it was the bullet cartridges littering the road.

Then‚ concerns about the possibility of undetonated explosives forced police to expand the size of the crime scene where a dramatic cash-in-transit heist took place in Boksburg on Thursday.

SowetanLIVE was at the scene shortly after the heist. The smoke from the explosions that ripped apart the G4S cash vans had dissipated‚ the indiscriminate gunshots had ceased. A movie-like scene greeted curious bystanders in Atlas Road.

Behind the second damaged cash van was an abandoned construction truck which had somehow ended up in the crossfire as guards exchanged gunfire with the robbers.

The cash vans were targeted by several gunmen wielding assault rifles at 9.30am who were travelling in an SUV and other vehicles. About 10 suspects exchanged fire with the G4S‚ and two of the four guards were injured‚ while some motorists recorded the shootout on video.

Police chased the suspects‚ who appeared to pull off the heist with military precision‚ using a helicopter to pursue them as they sped away. Some of the gang were cornered and captured at George Goch hostel in Johannesburg.

Back at the scene of the heist‚ banknotes flew about in the wind prompting forensic investigators to collect the scattering cash. Some young men managed to sneak onto the crime scene. Police immediately stopped and searched them and recovered some cash.