Cyril on firmer ground in state house than Luthuli House.

With the post-transition bliss from the Jacob Zuma era fading, opinion appears to be divided on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa is a strong or weak leader.

The rollercoaster of public opinion appears to be based on anecdotal evidence - for example, Ramaphosa acted decisively on

SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane but is dithering on action against abusive ANC MP Mduduzi Manana.

Ramaphosa's approach to the crisis in North West province is perceived in different ways.

Some believe his early return from London when protests turned violent in Mahikeng showed he is a hands-on president. Others believe he should not be personally involved in fighting every fire in the ANC, and the fact that he has to do so shows that he does not have strong surrogates to act on his behalf.

With regard to the position of premier Supra Mahumapelo, Ramaphosa appears to have hemmed him in with simultaneous interventions from government and the ANC, but was caught off guard by the fightback campaign.

Mahumapelo, therefore, remains in limbo while the various processes unfold.

It is difficult to gauge the effectiveness of Ramaphosa's leadership only three months since he became president -

especially because public expectations of his presidency were so high.

The distinction appears to be what Ramaphosa is able to do as the country's president and ANC leader.

In the state, Ramaphosa has more leeway to act - he delineated his focus

areas from the very outset and has the constitutional powers to take action.