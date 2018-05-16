The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union has vowed to continue to fight for its members to get what is due to them from the department of health in North West.

Nehawu held a march in Mahikeng on Wednesday to highlight the problems faced by health workers in North West where the workers were addressed by the union’s president‚ Mzwandile Makwayiba.

“Eight provinces are a problem. We are not paid our money. We are not paid things that we are entitled to. We want to tell those who think that we are lapdogs… that you are wrong. We are going to fight and this is a fight that we are prepared for…We are going to fight so that the national government of the African National Congress listens to us.

“Madiba said that when the government of the African National Congress does not listen to you‚ you must fight against the government of the ANC as you did against the apartheid government. That is the promise that we are going to keep‚” said Makwayiba.

Nehawu has been protesting in North West for unpaid performance bonuses for weeks. The protest by the health workers hit residents hard as residents were also protesting‚ demanding that Premier Supra Mahumapelo step down. Both protests have had a severe impact on public health in the province.

Makwayiba warned government to listen to its members.

“If you don’t listen‚ uzakwehlelwa yingozi (you will experience danger)‚” he said.