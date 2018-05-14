Urinating taxi driver nabbed for drunk driving.

A minibus taxi driver who answered the call of nature in public inadvertently got himself arrested for drunk driving in Cape Town.

Officers attached to the city’s Metro Police Camera Response Unit were on duty on Bhunga Drive in Langa when the minibus stopped in front of them on Saturday.

“The driver got out of the vehicle‚ urinated in public and then drove off. The officers followed the vehicle and ordered the driver to pull over‚” said Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons.

“While conducting an interview‚ they noticed that his breath smelled of alcohol. A breathalyser test confirmed [this with] a reading of 1.16 mg/l. The 44-year-old man was detained at Langa SAPS for drunk driving and slapped with a fine for urinating in public‚” she said.

He was one of 57 motorists arrested for drunk driving by the metro police over the weekend.