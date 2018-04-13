'Police assaulted my sister while I sat in labour'

At 40 weeks pregnant‚ Jessica* thought she was going into labour when she started experiencing severe pain on Saturday evening. Her sister’s boyfriend agreed to rush her to hospital.

He sped off with Jessica’s sister in the passenger seat. But minutes after leaving Ocean View in Cape Town‚ Jessica had to crawl out of the car to beg a policeman to stop “trying to kill” her sister.

Jessica‚ who is too afraid to divulge her identity‚ said three policemen stopped them because they were driving too fast. One officer pulled out his firearm and pointed it at the boyfriend.

Her sister‚ said Jessica‚ asked them not to hurt him. “The policeman screamed: 'Shut the f**k up!' He got on top of her and started choking her. He said he would kill her‚” said Jessica.

The nightmare ended when Jessica managed to get out of the car to ask for “mercy”. Less than 48 hours later she gave birth to a healthy 4kg boy.

When the officer eventually stopped assaulting her sister she was handcuffed and taken to the police station in Fish Hoek‚ said Jessica.