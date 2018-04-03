A moving scene on the road brings back memories many of us have experienced

This past Sunday, while driving quietly with my brother and company, my attention was stolen from the usual admiration of the cars I can't afford to the spectacular sight of subtle poverty that troubles the working class.

The Polo Vivo is notorious for plenty of mischief in the township - fathers with daughters will attest to this.

However, I sure did not expect one to be turned into a utility van in broad daylight.

There, on the R23, a young man and his badly groomed lady friend were carrying a cushy looking mattress scantily tied to the roof of the car. He, tightly gripping the load with his right hand and keeping focus on the road. She looked sad and distant, as if she was not part of the plan; as if she should be somewhere better.

As we followed the vehicle and eventually overtook it, I let out a shriek of laughter, which then turned into silent sorrow. I realised that as much as I had no idea where this pair was headed, I knew their tale. I knew about that low point in poverty when the only reason the bank has not repossessed your car is because you have disabled the tracker.

Now the car remains the only proof that you've been working for the past decade - and it is that earning which has kept your girl in the passenger seat as you move to a smaller room to start anew.

When you look around your flat, you realise that your camp chairs are broken and the table won't fit in your hatchback.

See, you want to take the bed, but ropes are expensive at the garage and hardware stores are closed on Sunday. It's April 1st and the new tenants are waiting outside to move into the flat.