Andile Jali arrested for drunk driving

Former Orlando Pirates star and Bafana Bafana player Andile Jali was nabbed on the weekend in Pretoria for alleged drunk driving.

Sowetan has established that the footballer was 15 times over the legal limit, clocking 0.78 on the breathalyser, when Tshwane metro police officers caught him at a roadblock in Hatfield.

Jali, who is yet to join a new club after spending a number of seasons overseas, spent Saturday night behind bars at the Brooklyn police station.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesman Isaac Mahamba said: "Fifteen people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol between 10pm and midnight.

"Among the 15 people arrested, one is a 28-year-old former Orlando Pirates player currently playing for the national soccer team.

"Motorists are encouraged to rather find alternative transport than to drink and drive. Well done to the officers for the outstanding arrests. No one is above the law."