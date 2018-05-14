Andile Jali arrested for drunk driving
Former Orlando Pirates star and Bafana Bafana player Andile Jali was nabbed on the weekend in Pretoria for alleged drunk driving.
Sowetan has established that the footballer was 15 times over the legal limit, clocking 0.78 on the breathalyser, when Tshwane metro police officers caught him at a roadblock in Hatfield.
Jali, who is yet to join a new club after spending a number of seasons overseas, spent Saturday night behind bars at the Brooklyn police station.
Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesman Isaac Mahamba said: "Fifteen people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol between 10pm and midnight.
"Among the 15 people arrested, one is a 28-year-old former Orlando Pirates player currently playing for the national soccer team.
"Motorists are encouraged to rather find alternative transport than to drink and drive. Well done to the officers for the outstanding arrests. No one is above the law."
Jali was driving his personalised Jali 15 GP white Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in the company of a male friend when he was arrested.
Jali's manager Mike Makaab said he was in Belgium and did not have first-hand information on the matter but that his client "denies the allegations". Jali also tweeted from Pretoria yesterday denying reports that he was nabbed.
Jali, 28, returned to South Africa this year after his contract ended with Belgian club K.V Oostende last month after nearly four-and-a-half seasons in the Jupiler League.
He left the country to join Oostende in January 2014 after spending five-and-a-half seasons at Orlando Pirates.
According to Mahamba, Jali was unable to be granted bail on Saturday as he had given the police two different addresses and they had to verify which was the authentic one.
In 2011, Jali and his former teammate Ndumiso Mabena were arrested after allegedly assaulting Kagisho Molora outside the News Café in Woodmead, Sandton, in Johannesburg. The charges were later withdrawn.