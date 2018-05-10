Expropriation Freedom Fighters: Malema gives ANC the lay of the land.

If the ANC continues to lose support and requires help from the Economic Freedom Fighters to remain in power‚ it will face serious demands that necessitate constitutional amendments.

This was revealed by EFF leader Julius Malema at a business breakfast with journalists and editors in Braamfontein on Thursday.

Malema said South Africans should support the ANC but it would not be enough for the ruling party to do what it wants in Parliament.

“Land is going to be expropriated without compensation‚ whether you like it or not. Whether white monopoly capital likes it or not. Land is going to be expropriated without compensation. We are calling for South Africans to give the ANC 40% in 2019 elections so that the ANC can need us. In needing us‚ the condition will be the amendment of the constitution‚” Malema said.

“You know‚ we don’t play when it comes to conditions. The ANC must get below the required percentage so that they can need us. In needing us‚ we are going to amend the constitution. We are going to expropriate the land without compensation through the amendment of the constitution‚ Section 25.