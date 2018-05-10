South Africa

ANC Youth League calls on Mduduzi Manana to resign as MP

By Staff Reporter - 10 May 2018 - 08:42
Mduduzi Manana, former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) said on Wednesday it is shocked by an accusation of domestic violence levelled against its former leader‚ the current serving ANC national executive committee member and MP Mduduzi Manana.

Despite Manana's outright rejection of the claim of assault‚ made by his former domestic worker‚ the ANCYL said he should "do the honorable thing‚ and resign from his positions in the ANC and parliament".

". . . His continued participation in the ANC raises a false narrative in the public eye that the ANC protects or shields those accused (or found) to be at the wrong arm of the law‚" said Mlondi Mkhize‚ the league's national spokesperson.

The league also called on the ANC to bring Manana before a disciplinary hearing‚ where he could state his case.

A recording has emerged of former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana apparently offering his ex-domestic worker, Christine Wiro, R100,000 to drop an assault case against him.

