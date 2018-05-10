Telecommunications network MTN and South African rugby have announced a collaboration that will see the lucky winner of a competition follow the Springboks around the world and also go to the World Cup in Japan next year.

The person‚ to be known as “Bozza”‚ will always be in the front row seat wherever the Springboks are in action‚ from this year's Rugby Championship until the end of 2019.

This luck fan will share exclusive Bok content on social media.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux welcomed the initiative.

“Fan engagement is very important for us and this unique campaign by MTN is not only a fantastic way to connect Springbok supporters from across the globe with their favourite rugby team‚ but it will also bring one extremely lucky person closer to the team than ever before‚” he said.

Mapula Bodibe‚ executive for consumer business at MTN said: “This Springboks campaign that we have just launched is an opportunity for us to connect our customers with their passion.

"The Springbok team remains an important national asset that many of us can identify with‚ we are pleased to give our customers a platform that contributes to the growth of our national team.

“We urge our customers and rugby fans to continue supporting Bok Fridays for the incoming tour up to the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

"MTN is committed to the development of sports in South Africa and this enables it to bring excitement to its customers through different sporting codes.”