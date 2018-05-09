Supra Mahumapelo postpones media briefing

Supra Mahumapelo has indefinitely postponed his media briefing. This comes after the ANC in the North West accepted his resignation as the premier.

Mahumapelo was expected to announce his resignation during the press conference at his offices in Mahikeng but his interview with the SABC in which he confirmed that he will be a former premier by end of business on Wednesday led to the postponement.

He was also expected to lay bare the reasons for his resignation.

Mahumapelo’s spokesperson Brian Setswambung said that the postponement was due to new developments.

“We regret the inconvenience occasioned by this indefinite postponement,” he said.

However, it is believed that Mahumapelo was advised to not proceed with the briefing for fear of provoking fANC leaders.

During what was perceived as his last budget vote speech yesterday, he said he will be submitting a letter to the legislature speaker Susan Dantjie.

North West legislature members confirmed last night that Suzan Dantjie, who is also the acting provincial secretary had received the letter.