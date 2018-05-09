'ANC owes me nothing, I will not ask for redeployment' - Supra Mahumapelo after resignation

Supra Mahumapelo will not be seeking redeployment following his resignation as the North West premier.

Mahumapelo resigned on Tuesday evening in a letter sent to the speaker of the province’s legislature.

He has now said that he will not be asking the ANC to redeploy him as he believes the party does not owe him anything.

“I will not be asking the ANC to redeploy me because a lot of people do that, they keep asking the ANC ‘so where am I going now?’. I will not be doing that because ANC does not owe me anything,” said Mahumapelo.