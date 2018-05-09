'ANC owes me nothing, I will not ask for redeployment' - Supra Mahumapelo after resignation
Supra Mahumapelo will not be seeking redeployment following his resignation as the North West premier.
Mahumapelo resigned on Tuesday evening in a letter sent to the speaker of the province’s legislature.
He has now said that he will not be asking the ANC to redeploy him as he believes the party does not owe him anything.
“I will not be asking the ANC to redeploy me because a lot of people do that, they keep asking the ANC ‘so where am I going now?’. I will not be doing that because ANC does not owe me anything,” said Mahumapelo.
He said that his day has arrived and that he has accepted his fate.
“I started at home and went where the ANC sent me, so now I’m going home to rest.
“I haven’t been able to take care of my livestock at home so I’ll be getting my tools to fix things. I will be at home playing with my kids.”
Although Mahumapelo has resigned as the premier, he is still the ANC chairperson in the province. A position he plans on vacating in February 2019.
He said that two positions, premier and chairperson, do not necessarily have to be held by one person.
“You will remember that I was the chairperson while Thandi Modise was the premier and there were no problems,” he said.
Mahumapelo has also indicated that his resignation will only become official following a meeting with the provincial executive committee this morning.