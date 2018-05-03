The ANC's national working committee has proposed that the party's most senior leaders should have a meeting with embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to discuss options to resolve political problems in that province.

The decision of the NWC‚ a structure responsible for the day-to-day affairs of the ANC‚ comes amid speculation that it has recommended Mahumapelo be removed as premier following its fact-finding mission in the North-West in the past two weeks.

The NWC met in Cape Town on Wednesday where it discussed the political situation in the North-West following recent spates of violent protests by residents who said they have lost patience with poor service delivery in their province and have also claimed they can no longer tolerate Mahumapelo's leadership‚ who they also accused of corruption.