ANC party leaders to "have a chat" with NW's Supra
The ANC's national working committee has proposed that the party's most senior leaders should have a meeting with embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to discuss options to resolve political problems in that province.
The decision of the NWC‚ a structure responsible for the day-to-day affairs of the ANC‚ comes amid speculation that it has recommended Mahumapelo be removed as premier following its fact-finding mission in the North-West in the past two weeks.
The NWC met in Cape Town on Wednesday where it discussed the political situation in the North-West following recent spates of violent protests by residents who said they have lost patience with poor service delivery in their province and have also claimed they can no longer tolerate Mahumapelo's leadership‚ who they also accused of corruption.
The NWC has recommended that the party's top six officials‚ which include President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza among others‚ should engage Mahumapelo on the best available options to resolve the North West impasse.
In a statement on Thursday morning‚ ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the NWC considered developments in the province and reflected on the deep crisis in the provincial health department and other departments. “The NWC welcomed the intervention of cabinet in the province‚ which [was] aimed at restoring good governance and ensuring service delivery is not halted‚” said Mabe.
“The NWC recommended that the national officials immediately meet with the premier of the North West province‚ who is also the chairperson of the ANC in the province‚ to discuss all available constructive options to resolve the ongoing impasse in the interest of the people of the North West province and the movement broadly‚” he added.
Last week national government invoked section 100 of the constitution to put the North West provincial health department and the provincial treasury department under its administration‚ which effectively put Mahumapelo out of control of the province's finances.