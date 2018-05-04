Supra Mahumapelo dodges bullet but not off the hook

The officials have to tell him that given what had happened in his province, he should resign or face a recall by the NEC.

The recall, which would be tabled at the NEC meeting as an NWC report, would be debated and if the majority in the meeting agreed, then he would be forced to go.

Those who attended the meeting said there was a concern that should Mahumapelo be recalled by the ANC that could set a bad precedent as communities in other provinces could protest calling for the removal of premiers.

But there was also a view that he should step down because of the corruption allegations levelled against him.

The officials have been tasked to speak to him about all the allegations raised by communities and alliance partners in his province.

"We asked the officials to engage him in a constructive mode and that engagement may lead to Supra volunteering to step down.

"We are on a crossroads because we can see other provinces being in flames and people asking that we fire another premier. We have to handle the process with care," an NWC member said.