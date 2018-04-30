Writing on the wall for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is on his way out due to his track record of poor governance, not just allegations of corruption and maladministration.

It is now a matter of when, not if, despite the factional politics of the ANC muddying the waters of the premier's removal.

Flailing electoral fortunes, protests and one department placed under the control of national government - undoubtedly with many more departments, including the provincial treasury to potentially follow - mean the writing is on the wall for Mahumapelo and his executive.

There cannot be another solution to the impasse, given two critical factors: the ANC's electoral performance and Mahumapelo's governance track record, outlined in auditor-general reports.

The opposition EFF snatched a ward from the ANC in a by-election last week. The ANC had won the ward in 2016 with 51% of the vote. In Wednesday's by-election, the EFF won the ward with 48% of the vote.