Violence rocks psychiatric ward.

One of the reasons for this is the unavailability of beds in Weskoppies hospital‚ which leads to blockage of beds in the Tembisa psychiatric ward‚ so new admissions end up in medical wards‚ said Bloom.

Ramokgopa said there were no complaints or incidents reported with regards to psychiatric patients being admitted to ordinary wards.

There were‚ however‚ eight complaints and incidents of staff members being assaulted by psychiatric patients that were recorded and addressed by the Occupational Health and Safety Manager from January 2017 to date.

On 22 February this year a patient died in the psychiatric ward.

According to the preliminary security report after viewing video footage: “Two patients started ﬁghting each other at about 20h28. The security officer and nurse responded promptly. No foreign object was used.”

A case has been opened with the police and the autopsy report is awaited. In her written reply‚ Ramakgopa said that the hospital has “dedicated one cubicle in one of the medical wards for the admission of psychiatric patients. There is a security ofﬁce assigned to guard that cubicle.

When the psychiatric ward is full and there is need to admit a high risk or violent mental health patient‚ a swap of patients takes place to ensure that the high risk or violent patient is admitted to the psychiatric ward and not the medical wards.” In response‚ Bloom said he was concerned about the violent incidents and the shortage of beds for psychiatric patients at this hospital.

"Security needs to be tightened and bed capacity expanded to provide a safe and proper service for psychiatric patients."