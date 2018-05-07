A memorial service will be held at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine where seven workers died last week‚ the company said on Monday.

The company had reported on Thursday that 13 workers had been trapped underground after three seismic events at the Driefontein shaft of its Masakhane mine‚ close to Carletonville.

Thursday has been declared a day of mourning at Driefontein‚ which will coincide with a memorial service. Employees will also observe a day of mourning on Friday. Funeral services will be held on Saturday. Operations at Driefontein resumed on Saturday.

Sibanye-Stillwater said on Monday that six miners were recovering in hospital and were in a stable condition.