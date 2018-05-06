Three people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision along the R82 in Vereeniging in the early hours of Sunday.

“At approximately 1am‚ paramedics from ER24 as well as Midvaal and Vereeniging Fire Department arrived on the scene where they found one vehicle well alight and another with extensive damage‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

Two people were trapped in the burning vehicle and there was nothing that could be done for them‚ he said.

“Both sadly died in the fire. A third person‚ ejected from the second vehicle‚ was found with fatal injuries. A woman and a man were found on the scene with moderate injuries. Both were treated for their injuries and transported to nearby hospitals for further care.”

Vermaak said paramedics had also treated a man who had sustained serious injuries when his vehicle collided with a tree in Vanderbijlpark at about 3am on Sunday.

“He was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Sebokeng Hospital for further treatment.”