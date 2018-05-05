Two guards shot in Cosmo City

Two security guards were shot on Saturday morning in a cash-in-transit robbery in Cosmo City‚ north of Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said paramedics from ER24 and other services had arrived on the scene shortly before 9am to find the two security guards with gunshot wounds.

“One of the guards was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot and another received advanced life support treatment for a gunshot wound to his chest.

“Both were transported to hospital for further medical management‚” he said.

“SAPS‚ Johannesburg Metro Police and security services attended the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known‚” Vermaak added.