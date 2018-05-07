Mbenge on path to greatness

Ambitious boxing trainer Sean Smith says trip-hammer-fisted boxer Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge will take the first step of self-discovery when he challenges Diego Chavez next month.

The fight is for the vacant IBO welterweight title to be staged by Golden Gloves at Emperors Palace on June 23.

"People will see what informed me to renaming him Evolution," said Smith.

Mbenge, from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, turned professional under Smith in 2015. The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist was initially nicknamed "Tulz".