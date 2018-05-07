Mbenge on path to greatness
Ambitious boxing trainer Sean Smith says trip-hammer-fisted boxer Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge will take the first step of self-discovery when he challenges Diego Chavez next month.
The fight is for the vacant IBO welterweight title to be staged by Golden Gloves at Emperors Palace on June 23.
"People will see what informed me to renaming him Evolution," said Smith.
Mbenge, from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, turned professional under Smith in 2015. The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist was initially nicknamed "Tulz".
"Thulani is a terrific fighter but he really needs to discover himself," said Smith, who coined the new monicker after Mbenge won the WBC International title.
"Soon he will be in the ring for big fights because there are big names like Keith Thurman in that weight division. We are honoured to have been given this opportunity by Rodney Berman and the IBO."
Mbenge said: "I really appreciate these opportunities from Golden Gloves promoter Rodney Berman. I am excited beyond comprehension."
Mbenge is rated No 29, two spots below his foe, the 32-year-old Argentinian.