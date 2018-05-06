Four die in head-on collision near Polokwane.

Police in Mogwadi outside Polokwane are investigating a case of culpable homicide after four people died when two motor vehicles collided head-on on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesman Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said two occupants from a Polo VW and two from a Mazda Etude died instantly.

Five other occupants from both vehicles sustained serious injuries and they were immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba has raised serious concerns about the high rate of road fatalities that are still happening in a number of areas throughout the province.